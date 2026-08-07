Curator Talk: Jane Carpenter-Rock

Beyond Boundaries: The Artistic Constellations of Betye Saar invites audiences into the vast and generative creative universe of Betye Saar. This talk traces the intricate web of artistic, cultural, and spiritual influences that converge within Saar’s work, illuminating how she forged a practice that transcends conventional boundaries of medium, meaning, and identity. Jane Carpenter-Rock, acting Margaret and Terry Stent Director from the Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery, examines Saar’s navigation of the complex social, artistic, and political terrains of the twentieth century, revealing how she transformed found materials into powerful sites of ritual, memory, and resistance. Ultimately, this talk situates Saar not only as a pioneering figure in American art, but as a visionary whose enduring influence continues to resonate across generations, shaping contemporary artistic practices and expanding the possibilities of meaning-making itself.

