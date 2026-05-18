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Cultural Dinner: Kazakhstan

Cultural Dinner: Kazakhstan

Global Connections is a Centre County nonprofit focused on bringing international and local community members together over food and shared learning. Join us for a wonderful meal cooked by Penn State's visiting scholars from Kazakhstan!
Please see the website below for more information about the menu.

State College Friends Meeting
$15 for members and $20 for non-members
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Global Connections - GC
814-810-7736
bpersiko@gmail.com
https://www.gc-cc.org/
State College Friends Meeting
611 E. Prospect St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 237-7051
https://www.statecollegefriends.org/