Cultural Dinner: Kazakhstan
Cultural Dinner: Kazakhstan
Global Connections is a Centre County nonprofit focused on bringing international and local community members together over food and shared learning. Join us for a wonderful meal cooked by Penn State's visiting scholars from Kazakhstan!
Please see the website below for more information about the menu.
State College Friends Meeting
$15 for members and $20 for non-members
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Global Connections - GC
814-810-7736
bpersiko@gmail.com
State College Friends Meeting
611 E. Prospect St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 237-7051