Creative Reuse Art Supply Swap

Looking for new/gently used arts and crafts supplies? Want to find new homes for that craft you just didn't quite click with? Join us for a community art supply swap at Schlow Library!

Drop off your supplies at the second floor desk Monday (11/9) through Saturday (11/14) when the library is open, or bring them with you on Sunday during the swap.

Intended for adults and teens. Donations are not required to participate. No registration required.

General guidelines for supplies:

We will accept any arts and crafts supply in usable condition

We will not accept things that are not arts and crafts related, including:

House paint

Materials with strong odor

Broken and dried up supplies

Large items that do not fit in a sedan

Electronics including TV, computers, printers, cameras, etc

Feel free to contact the Adult & Teen Services staff at refdesk@schlowlibrary.org if you have any questions!

No registration required