Free, drop-in

Creative Studio is moving to the galleries and becoming Creative Encounters! Centered on mindful creativity and relaxation, these gallery sessions invite participants to explore works of art through sketching, journaling, and reflective observation. Connect with fellow creative thinkers, discover new ways to engage with art, and develop everyday creative practices that prioritize process over product. As part of the Palmer’s wellness initiative, these sessions are led by art therapist Erin Carter and art educators, Erin Welsh and Brandi Breslin. Join us in the Palmer’s lobby for one or all of these fall sessions – each one will feature a different activity:

•Thursday, October 15, 5:30–7:00 p.m.

•Thursday, November 19, 5:30–7:00 p.m.

•Thursday, December 3, 5:30–7:00 p.m.

