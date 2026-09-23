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Creative Encounters

Creative Encounters

Free, drop-in

Creative Studio is moving to the galleries and becoming Creative Encounters! Centered on mindful creativity and relaxation, these gallery sessions invite participants to explore works of art through sketching, journaling, and reflective observation. Connect with fellow creative thinkers, discover new ways to engage with art, and develop everyday creative practices that prioritize process over product. As part of the Palmer’s wellness initiative, these sessions are led by art therapist Erin Carter and art educators, Erin Welsh and Brandi Breslin. Join us in the Palmer’s lobby for one or all of these fall sessions – each one will feature a different activity:

•Thursday, October 15, 5:30–7:00 p.m.
•Thursday, November 19, 5:30–7:00 p.m.
•Thursday, December 3, 5:30–7:00 p.m.

Palmer Museum of Art
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/