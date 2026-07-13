Creating Pebble Art Pictures
Creating Pebble Art Pictures
Pebble art is a fun way to create pictures or scenes using smooth river rock--join us to see what you come up with! Supplies provided, but if you have some beautiful beach finds from your last trip, feel free to bring them along to use in your art (clean and dry only!).
Registration required. Space is limited.
https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4703
This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.
Schlow Library, Sun Room
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Library, Sun Room
211 S. Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801