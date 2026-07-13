Creating Pebble Art Pictures

Pebble art is a fun way to create pictures or scenes using smooth river rock--join us to see what you come up with! Supplies provided, but if you have some beautiful beach finds from your last trip, feel free to bring them along to use in your art (clean and dry only!).

Registration required. Space is limited.

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4703

This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.