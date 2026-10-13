CPI Open House and Food Truck Festival

⚾ Two Big Events. One Grand Slam Day!

Step up to the plate and join us at CPI on Thursday, October 22, for our Fall Open House & Food Truck Festival! Explore our hands-on programs, meet instructors, check out student projects, and discover opportunities for your future during our Open House from 4–7 PM. Come hungry because our Food Truck Festival will be serving up some great eats throughout the day! Bring your family, bring your friends, and get ready for a winning day at CPI!

Food truck hours vary. Follow us on Facebook for vendor times and menus!

📍 540 N. Harrison Road, Pleasant Gap