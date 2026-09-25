Courage, Choice, and What Comes Next with Dystopian Icon Veronica Roth

A single choice can transform your destiny. Join us for an online conversation with #1 New York Times bestselling author Veronica Roth as we celebrate the enduring legacy of her Divergent series, one of the most iconic young adult series of a generation, and get an exclusive sneak peek into her highly anticipated upcoming novel, The Sixth Faction!

Fifteen years after readers first stepped into dystopian Chicago alongside Tris Prior, the Divergent universe continues to captivate readers with its unflinching exploration of identity, courage, and sacrifice. And in the alternate universe of The Sixth Faction, we revisit familiar characters in a completely new way…

Beatrice Prior stands on the brink of a decision every person in her world must make: five factions, five futures, five lives.

She has a plan: she’s going to make the bravest choice and leave Abnegation to join Dauntless, even though it means abandoning her family.

But when tragedy strikes at her choosing ceremony, everything changes—her world, her plans, even Beatrice herself.

Her decision will thrust her into the crosshairs of an underground rebellion, where a boy with secrets as dangerous as her own—a boy with only a number for a name—may be the only person she can trust.

One choice will change everything.

Register now for the chance to ask questions and get an exclusive sneak peek of The Sixth Faction–out on October 6, 2026!

http://libraryc.org/schlowlibrary/212078

About the Author:

Veronica Roth is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of numerous titles including When Among Crows, Chosen Ones, the Divergent series, Carve the Mark, and Seek the Traitor’s Son. Veronica lives with her husband and their dog in Chicago, a city that she lovingly features (and frequently destroys) in many of her novels.

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