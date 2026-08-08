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Constitution Day Celebration

Constitution Day Celebration

Join civic conversations at 2026 Constitution Day Celebration! Residents of all perspectives are invited to Making Our Voices Heard Roundtables, led by moderators. Theme: Let's Put Us Back in U.S.A.! Questions: Is Basic Health Care a Right? What are 2nd Amendment rights in 21st Century? Are there Privacy Rights in a Digital World? Free parking, lunch. Info: constitutiondaycentre.org

Delta Middle/High School
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Constitution Day Centre Inc.
814-777-9481
info@constitutiondaycentre.org
www.constitutiondaycentre.org
Delta Middle/High School
653 Westerly Parkway
State College, Pennsylvania 16801