Constitution Day Celebration
Constitution Day Celebration
Join civic conversations at 2026 Constitution Day Celebration! Residents of all perspectives are invited to Making Our Voices Heard Roundtables, led by moderators. Theme: Let's Put Us Back in U.S.A.! Questions: Is Basic Health Care a Right? What are 2nd Amendment rights in 21st Century? Are there Privacy Rights in a Digital World? Free parking, lunch. Info: constitutiondaycentre.org
Delta Middle/High School
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Constitution Day Centre Inc.
814-777-9481
info@constitutiondaycentre.org
Delta Middle/High School
653 Westerly ParkwayState College, Pennsylvania 16801