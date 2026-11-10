Congregation Brit Shalom Food Fair
Congregation Brit Shalom Food Fair
Congregation Brit Shalom Annual Food Fair. Join us for a festive and delicious home made meal of potato latkes, applesauce and soup. There will be an assortment of tempting homemade baked goods and other treats, as well as crafts to purchase. The meal can eaten in or take out.
Congregation Brit Shalom
$10 for a meal
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Congregation Brit Shalom
814-470-9712
post@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
siegfriedesther44@gmail.com
Congregation Brit Shalom
620 E. Hamilton AvenueState College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 238-4611
jwretzel@gmail.com