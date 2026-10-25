Concert of Sacred Music

The Adult Choir and Choral Scholars of St. Andrew's Ep[scopal Church will present a concert in the church on Sunday, November 8, at 7 PM. Music will include works by Adrian Battan, Michael Pettersen, Eleanor Daley, John Ness Beck, Hubert Parry, Robert J. Powell, and Ralph Vaughan Williams. Members of the Schola Cantorum of Episcopal at Penn State will sing music by Claudio Monteverdi. The program will last approximately one hour, and a reception will follow in Room 325.