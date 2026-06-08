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Community Diversity Conference

Community Diversity Conference

Community diversity Group is hosting its fifth Community Diversity Conference. Held every other year, the conference brings together community members, leaders, and advocates for a full day of learning and dialogue. This year features a keynote panel facilitated by DJ Saballos (Managing Director, World in Conversation, Penn State), 12 breakout sessions, the Support for Diversity Awards, and much more!

The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center
$100
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Diversity Group
communitydiversitygroup@gmail.com
https://www.communitydiversitygroup.org/
The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center
215 Innovation Boulevard
State College, Pennsylvania 16803
(814) 865-3378
iee@psu.edu
http://energydays.psu.edu