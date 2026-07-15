Community discussion of new book "Protecting Life: The Ethics of Police Deadly Force"

Killings by police have rocked communities across the US in recent years, including here in State College. How can we reduce these killings and ensure that policing reflects a commitment to prioritizing the protection of life? Ben Jones, an Assistant Professor of Ethics and Public Policy at Penn State, will explore these questions when discussing his new book "Protecting Life: The Ethics of Police Deadly Force." Hosting the discussion will be State College Borough Council Member and Penn State Associate Clinical Professor of Law Gopal Balachandran.

Complimentary vegan food will be served.

Questions? Contact btj7@psu.edu