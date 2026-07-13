Community Artist Conversations: Dreaming American Futures

Join local community artists featured in Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250 for an afternoon of conversations in the special exhibition galleries. Hear directly from participating artists as they share insights into their work, materials, and ideas. Two group conversations will take place with one at noon and one at 2 p.m., each featuring a selection of artists. Drop in for one session or stay for both! This is a unique opportunity to experience the exhibition through local artists’ perspectives.