© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Artist Conversations: Dreaming American Futures

Community Artist Conversations: Dreaming American Futures

Join local community artists featured in Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250 for an afternoon of conversations in the special exhibition galleries. Hear directly from participating artists as they share insights into their work, materials, and ideas. Two group conversations will take place with one at noon and one at 2 p.m., each featuring a selection of artists. Drop in for one session or stay for both! This is a unique opportunity to experience the exhibition through local artists’ perspectives.

Palmer Museum of Art.
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://www.palmermuseum.psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://palmermuseum.psu.edu/