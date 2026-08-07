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Color and Connection Date Night

Color and Connection Date Night

Galleries, Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom

Dive into creativity and connection! Begin your evening with an exclusive curator-led journey into the Palmer Museum's latest, limited-time exhibit: Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women. Then, roll up your sleeves for a hands-on workshop where you and your date will blend luminous earth-based pigments, experiment with washes, and bring your own vibrant visions to life on paper. You’ll leave with colorful keepsakes, newfound skills, and maybe a few paint splatters—perfect for couples who love to mix romance with a little artistic adventure.

Fee: $45 per couple. Adults (18+). Registration required.

The Arboretum at Penn State
$45
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu