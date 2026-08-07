Color and Connection Date Night

Galleries, Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom

Dive into creativity and connection! Begin your evening with an exclusive curator-led journey into the Palmer Museum's latest, limited-time exhibit: Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women. Then, roll up your sleeves for a hands-on workshop where you and your date will blend luminous earth-based pigments, experiment with washes, and bring your own vibrant visions to life on paper. You’ll leave with colorful keepsakes, newfound skills, and maybe a few paint splatters—perfect for couples who love to mix romance with a little artistic adventure.

Fee: $45 per couple. Adults (18+). Registration required.