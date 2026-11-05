Bellwood-Antis Public Library hosts a clothing swap for adults of all ages, sizes, and genders on Saturday, November 14th from 10 AM-4 PM. Bring in gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and purses and swap with friends and neighbors.

Donations can be dropped off any time the library is open, or bring your donations the day of the swap.

Any leftovers are donated to the Clothed in Grace program at Grace Lutheran Church and Helping Hands in Tyrone.