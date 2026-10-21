Clocked Out: Work, Wealth & Real Conversations
Clocked Out: Work, Wealth & Real Conversations
A monthly happy hour for women to unwind, connect, and talk work, money and growth in a relaxed room. Arrive whenever you can. Hosted by Chris Bater, Julie Heaton and Lisa Marzka of the Work, Wealth & Agency Collective of Changemaker Collective, a nonprofit connecting women across Centre County. Drinks and food on your own. RSVP at hvchangemakers.com/events.
Legends Pub
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Changemaker Collective
connect@hvchangemakers.com
Legends Pub
215 Innovation BlvdState College, Pennsylvania 16803