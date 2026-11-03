Clearfield Alliance Christian School 24th Annual Live Auction

"Support the Clearfield Alliance Christian School while making a dent in your Christmas Shopping at this 24th Annual Live Auction Fundraising Event!

Come to 56 Alliance Road, Clearfield, PA and expect over 100 items on the Auction block ranging from Event & Admission Tickets, to Gift Cards & Certificates, to Brand New Merchandise donated by local businesses, professionals, and the families that support CACS.

While there, enjoy the many soups, sandwiches, and baked goods available for purchase at our Concession Stand. You won't go home hungry or empty handed at this event! See you Saturday, November 21st. Doors open at 9:00 a.m., bidding starts at 10:00."