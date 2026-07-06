Civil War Altoona Historic Walking Tour with Dr. Jared Frederick

The Blair County Historical Society is pleased to announce a historic walking tour guided by Dr. Jared Frederick that will explore Altoona and Blair County's connections to the Civil War era! This guided tour will see guests navigate through Downtown Altoona and discover the hidden connections that our area has to our nation's most pivotal conflict. Historic buildings, events, and figures will all be explored!

The meeting and ending point for this event will be at Levity Brewing Co. Altoona located on 11th Avenue here in Altoona, and guests are encouraged to head inside for a drink and bite to eat before and/or afterwards! Tickets for this event are $10.00 per guest and are available now on the Blair County Historical Society's website at www.blairhistory.org/events. The tour will begin at 7:00 PM that evening outside of Levity Brewing Co. Altoona, and all ages are welcome!

NOTE: No physical tickets are needed upon arrival, but attendees will be checked into the tour via a guest list.