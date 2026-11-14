Christmas At Curtin: Free Holiday Photos & Santa

Christmas At Curtin Invites the Community to Visit and Take Free Holiday Photos in the Decorated Historic Mansion; Santa Will Greet Children in the Caboose

WHAT: The community is invited to take their holiday family photos and tour the decorated historic property during the 4th Annual Christmas At Curtin. The 1831 Curtin mansion parlors and kitchen will be decorated by volunteers in three eras: 1850s, 1950s, and modern-day Christmas trees and decorations.

In addition, the newest attraction to Curtin, the Little Red Caboose, will be decorated to represent the 1920s . It is also where Santa will greet children and hear their Christmas wishes. The first 25 children will receive a gift from Santa.

A PSU photographer will take holiday photos in the mansion and guests are invited to take DIY photos in each of the locations.

The Curtin excursion wagon and small wooden children’s sleigh will provide outside photo opportunities for visitors.

Children and adults will be able to do take-home crafts on the second floor of the historic Curtin Mansion.

A hot chocolate bar will be available.

Photos and self-guided tours are FREE of charge. As a 501(3)c nonprofit organization run 100% by volunteers, donations are always accepted.

Sponsors and volunteers are still needed.