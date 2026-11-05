Does your township protect its open land, woodland and farmland? Or, is it leaving those lands vulnerable to a data center or suburban sprawl?

Join us to learn from local planners and land conservation experts about the gaps in protection for the ag lands that benefit us all in Centre County.

"Choosing the Future of our Land & Farms" is the program for the Centre County Farmland Trust Annual Meeting, Thursday, Nov. 19, 5 - 7 p.m. at Harvest Fields in Boalsburg.

Our panelists:

• Andrew Szwak, the Mid-Atlantic Senior Program Manager for the Land Trust Alliance

• Jenna Wargo, AICP, Principal Land Use Planner, Centre Region Council of Governments

• Elizabeth Crisfield, Executive Director, ClearWater Conservancy

• Kimberly Smith, Planning & Zoning Director, Ferguson Township

Our panel will discuss what local land use policies are protecting our ag lands, identify the gaps — and teach us what we can do about it.

This forum is free and open to all.

Join us!