Chiz Rider in Concer

Chiz Rider will preset a worship concert on Sunday, September 6th @ 10 AM at New Life Global Methodist Church at the Centre Learning Community Charter School located at 2643 W College Ave, State College, PA. Chiz accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior when he was seven years old. Since then, he has dedicated himself and his music to sharing the love of God in Jesus Christ through a wide variety of music that points us to the riches of God's Kingdom. Come to this joyful celebration of new life and freedom from anything that threatens to keep us from being who we were created to be. Sunday, September 6th at 10 AM.

https://statecollegegmc.org

