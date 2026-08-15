Charity fund raiser
Charity fund raiser
From September 4 through October 31, Liberty Eats will be hosting the Penns Valley
Charity Partner Event, bringing together great food, local nonprofits, games, music,
and community members for a simple goal:
Great Food. Good Cause. Stronger Together.
As a Charity Partner, your organization can benefit in several ways:
• $1 from every sandwich sold during the event will be donated to your
organization.
• Penns Valley residents can bring a table and sell crafts, yard-sale items, or other
approved fundraising items.
• You can participate in the community activities, games, and music.
• Most importantly, it gives us an opportunity to introduce local residents to the
organizations working hard to make Penns Valley a better place.
EVENT HOURS
Fridays: 4:00–7:00 PM
Saturdays: 2:00–7:00 PM
September 4 – October 31
My goal with Liberty Eats is not only to serve traditional food at fair prices, but also to
create a place where food, fun, and community come together.
If you would like to participate, please contact me at 814-360-2382. I would be happy to
talk with you about the event and reserve a date for your organization.
I’ve included our event flyer below so you can see what we have planned.
I hope you'll join us. Together, we can make a big impact in Penns Valley!
Thank you for all you do for our community.
Warmly,
Marie Librizzi
Liberty Eats
Penns Valley, PA
814-360-2382
FOOD • FUN • COMMUNITY
Friday: 04:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 07:00 PM