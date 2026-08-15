Charity fund raiser

From September 4 through October 31, Liberty Eats will be hosting the Penns Valley

Charity Partner Event, bringing together great food, local nonprofits, games, music,

and community members for a simple goal:

Great Food. Good Cause. Stronger Together.

As a Charity Partner, your organization can benefit in several ways:

• $1 from every sandwich sold during the event will be donated to your

organization.

• Penns Valley residents can bring a table and sell crafts, yard-sale items, or other

approved fundraising items.

• You can participate in the community activities, games, and music.

• Most importantly, it gives us an opportunity to introduce local residents to the

organizations working hard to make Penns Valley a better place.

EVENT HOURS

Fridays: 4:00–7:00 PM

Saturdays: 2:00–7:00 PM

September 4 – October 31

My goal with Liberty Eats is not only to serve traditional food at fair prices, but also to

create a place where food, fun, and community come together.

If you would like to participate, please contact me at 814-360-2382. I would be happy to

talk with you about the event and reserve a date for your organization.

I’ve included our event flyer below so you can see what we have planned.

I hope you'll join us. Together, we can make a big impact in Penns Valley!

Thank you for all you do for our community.

Warmly,

Marie Librizzi

Liberty Eats

Penns Valley, PA

814-360-2382

FOOD • FUN • COMMUNITY