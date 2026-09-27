Centre Pieces Quilt Guild Monthly Evening Meeting - Tuesday, 10/13

Meeting is at Blue Course Community Church, 1234 Blue Course Drive, State College at 6:30PM. There will be a presentation about needle felting by a guild member. She will introduce us to the basics of needle felting, showing how to use shading, highlights and color blending to enhance your piece. She will also discuss the wet felting process. There will be the opportunity to see and handle examples of needle felting in the various stages of production. Please join us for this presentation and a chance to meet other quilters. Learn more about the Guild at centrepiecesguild.org.