Centre Pieces Quilt Guild Evening Meeting
Centre Pieces Quilt Guild Evening Meeting
Meeting is at Blue Course Community Church, 1234 Blue Course Drive, State College at 6:30PM. There will be a presentation about Quilts of Valor by a guild member. There also will be a presentation about the guild quilt challenge for the coming year. Please join us for this presentation and a chance to meet other quilters. Learn more about the Guild at centrepiecesguild.org.
Blue Course Community Church
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre Pieces Quilt Guild
814-237-1095
CPQGPresident@gmail.com
Blue Course Community Church
1243 Blue Course DriveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-237-8020
church@scefc.org