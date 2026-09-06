Centre Pieces Quilt Guild Day Meeting
Centre Pieces Quilt Guild Day Meeting
CENTRE PIECES QUILT GUILD DAY MEETING - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Meeting is at Pine Hall Lutheran Church, 1760 West College, Ave., State College at 1PM. There will be a presentation on Memorial Quilts.
Please join us for this presentation and a chance to meet other quilters. Learn more about the Guild at centrepiecesguild.org.
Pine Hall Lutheran Church
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre Pieces Quilt Guild
814-237-1095
CPQGPresident@gmail.com
Pine Hall Lutheran Church
1760 W College AveState College, Pennsylvania 16801