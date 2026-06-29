Centre Hall Mystery Book Club
Centre Hall Mystery Book Club
This month, the Centre Hall Mystery Book Club will discuss the first Miss Marple Mystery, The Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie! Join the discussion at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on August 13th at 6pm.
We're always welcoming new members, so if you enjoy mystery come join us!
No registration required. Call 814-364-2580 with any questions.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org