Centre Hall Mystery Book Club
Centre Hall Mystery Book Club
This month, the Centre Hall Mystery Book Club will discuss Death At The White Hart by Chris Chibnall. Join the discussion at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on September 10 at 6pm.
We're always welcoming new members, so if you enjoy mystery come join us!
No registration required. Call 814-364-2580 with any questions.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org