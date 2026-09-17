Centre Film Festival at the Palmer: Immersive Experiences

The Centre Film Festival deepens its mission of bringing global voices to central Pennsylvania through its collaboration with the Palmer Museum of Art, presenting an afternoon where the cinematic, the virtual, and the fine arts converge. Drop-in to enjoy several immersive VR film projects that invite audiences to navigate intimate inner worlds and urgent global realities. Some experiences call for quiet reflection, others inspire action, but each creates a moment of connection across cultures and distances. Furnished vignettes designed by Shindig Alley will provide a comfortable viewing experience for an afternoon of technology, artistry, and dialogue—one headset at a time. Admission is free.