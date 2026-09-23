The Centre Film Festival is a week-long celebration of film and conversation connecting local voices with global ones through media arts, workshops and masterclasses. The Centre Film Festival brings multigenerational stories to the screen. With the historic Rowland Theatre and State Theatre as century-old touchstones, we bring filmmakers and films to the community that spark conversation and inspire new works. The festival offers masterclasses that enable local teens to engage with artists and develop their own artistic visions. We believe Central Pennsylvania is rich with screen-worthy stories and the talent to make them.