Centre Dance performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Centre Dance performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Performance pieces from the Centre Dance 2026 Spring Recital. Styles include: ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, acrobatics, and hip hop.
The State Theatre
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
The State Theatre
130 W College AveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
boxoffice@thestatetheatre.org