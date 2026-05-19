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Centre Dance performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Centre Dance performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Performance pieces from the Centre Dance 2026 Spring Recital. Styles include: ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, acrobatics, and hip hop.

The State Theatre
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
The State Theatre
130 W College Ave
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
boxoffice@thestatetheatre.org
https://thestatetheatre.org/