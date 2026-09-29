Centre County PA CareerLink Fall Job Fair

PA CareerLink® Centre County to Host Fall Job Fair on Thursday, October 27

Looking for a new career path or ready to take the next step in your professional journey?

PA CareerLink® Centre County is hosting its annual Fall Job Fair on Tuesday, October 27, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the C3 Sports Complex in State College.

This event is completely free! Connect face-to-face with top regional employers in healthcare, manufacturing, trades, and professional services.

Need a resume refresh? Visit the PA CareerLink® Centre County for expert staff assistance. Or visit The Link, our PA CareerLink® mobile unit which will be on-site to help you update and print copies the day of the job fair for no cost.

We are looking forward to you joining us. Dress sharp, bring your resumes, and find your next opportunity.

There is plenty of no cost parking.

For more information, contact PA CareerLink® Centre County at 814-548-7587, TTY: 711, or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.

PA CareerLink® is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. This program is funded with federal dollars. For more information, visit: https://advancecentralpa.org/about-us/public-notices/