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Centre Ballroom Dance

Couple kid different race dancing together illustration

Centre Ballroom Dance

The Centre County Ballroom dance for September will be on 9/13/26 at the Mt. Nittany UM Family Activity Center, 1500 East Branch Road, State College. The dance will be from 2:00-5:00, Zupe will be providing the music and we ask you to bring a snack to share. Questions? Text/Call 717 543 8348

Thanks. Rod

Rod Hart
$10
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Ballroom Dance
7175438348
rodannhart@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Rodney Hart
rodannhart@gmail.com
Rod Hart
734 Glenn Rd
State College, Pennsylvania 16803
7175438348
rodannhart@gmail.com
http://www.CentreBallroomDance.com