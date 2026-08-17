Centre Ballroom Dance
Centre Ballroom Dance
The Centre County Ballroom dance for September will be on 9/13/26 at the Mt. Nittany UM Family Activity Center, 1500 East Branch Road, State College. The dance will be from 2:00-5:00, Zupe will be providing the music and we ask you to bring a snack to share. Questions? Text/Call 717 543 8348
Thanks. Rod
Rod Hart
$10
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Ballroom Dance
7175438348
rodannhart@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rodney Hart
rodannhart@gmail.com
Rod Hart
734 Glenn RdState College, Pennsylvania 16803
7175438348
rodannhart@gmail.com