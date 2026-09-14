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Centre Ballroom Dance

Couple kid different race dancing together illustration

Centre Ballroom Dance

Centre Ballroom is sponsoring a ballroom dance on October 11, 2026 at the Mt. Nittany UM Church Fellowship Hall from 2:00-5:00. Cost is $10/person and we ask that you bring a snack to share. For more information text 717 543 8348.

Thanks. Rod

Mt Nittany United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
$10
06:40 PM - 06:41 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Centre Ballroom Dance
8144042298
rodannhart@gmail.com
http://centreballroomdance.com

Artist Group Info

RODNEY D HART
rodannhart@gmail.com
Centre Ballroom
Mt Nittany United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
1500 E Branch Rd
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142373549
mnumcoffice@gmail.com
www.mtnittanyumc.org