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Centre Ballroom Dance

Couple kid different race dancing together illustration

Centre Ballroom Dance

There will be a ballroom dance on Sunday, August 16th from 2:00-5:00 at Lambert Hall, Bellefonte. There will be a dance lesson from 2:00-2:30. Suggested donation is $10/person and we ask that you bring a snack to share.

Rod Hart

Lambert Hall
$10 per person
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Centre Ballroom Dance
8144042298
rodannhart@gmail.com
http://centreballroomdance.com

Artist Group Info

Rodney Hart
rodannhart@gmail.com
Centre Ballroom
Lambert Hall
303 Forge Road
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
8144042298
rrbrachbill@gmail.com