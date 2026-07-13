Centre Ballroom Dance
Centre Ballroom Dance
There will be a ballroom dance on Sunday, August 16th from 2:00-5:00 at Lambert Hall, Bellefonte. There will be a dance lesson from 2:00-2:30. Suggested donation is $10/person and we ask that you bring a snack to share.
Rod Hart
Lambert Hall
$10 per person
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Centre Ballroom Dance
8144042298
rodannhart@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rodney Hart
rodannhart@gmail.com
Lambert Hall
303 Forge RoadBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
8144042298
rrbrachbill@gmail.com