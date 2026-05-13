Centre Ballroom Dance
Centre Ballroom Dance
There will be a ballroom dance on Sunday, June 14th from 2:00-5:00 at Lambert Hall, Bellefonte starting with a swing dance lesson. Cost is $10/person. Text/call 717 543 8348 with questions.
Lambert Hall
$10
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Ballroom Dance
7175438348
rodannhart@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rodney Hart
rodannhart@gmail.com
Lambert Hall
303 Forge RoadBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
8144042298
rrbrachbill@gmail.com