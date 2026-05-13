© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Centre Ballroom Dance

Centre Ballroom Dance

There will be a ballroom dance on Sunday, June 14th from 2:00-5:00 at Lambert Hall, Bellefonte starting with a swing dance lesson.  Cost is $10/person.  Text/call 717 543 8348 with questions.

Lambert Hall
$10
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Ballroom Dance
7175438348
rodannhart@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Rodney Hart
rodannhart@gmail.com
Centre Ballroom
Lambert Hall
303 Forge Road
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
8144042298
rrbrachbill@gmail.com