Centre Ballroom Dance
Centre Ballroom Dance
Could you post this in your event calendar?
There will be a ballroom Christmas Dinner/Dance on 12/13/26 at Mt. Nittany UM Fellowship Hall at 1500 E. Branch Road, State College from 3:00-6:00. RSVP by 11/30/26. Text for more information 717 543 8348.
Thanks. Rod Hart
Mt Nittany United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
text 717 543 8348 for more information
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Ballroom Dance
7175438348
rodannhart@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rodney Hart
rodannhart@gmail.com
Mt Nittany United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
1500 E Branch RdState College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142373549
mnumcoffice@gmail.com