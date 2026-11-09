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Centre Ballroom Dance

Couple kid different race dancing together illustration

Centre Ballroom Dance

Could you post this in your event calendar?

There will be a ballroom Christmas Dinner/Dance on 12/13/26 at Mt. Nittany UM Fellowship Hall at 1500 E. Branch Road, State College from 3:00-6:00. RSVP by 11/30/26. Text for more information 717 543 8348.

Thanks. Rod Hart

Mt Nittany United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
text 717 543 8348 for more information
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Centre County Ballroom Dance
7175438348
rodannhart@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Rodney Hart
rodannhart@gmail.com
Centre Ballroom
Mt Nittany United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
1500 E Branch Rd
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142373549
mnumcoffice@gmail.com
www.mtnittanyumc.org