Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop (CPDW), a non-profit educational institution located in downtown State College since 1969, will present a narrated performance. Dances will include selections from "Our Amazing Planet," new works created specifically for the Arts Festival, and excerpts of story dances presented by CPDW's Children's Ensemble at the Theatre & Dance Festival. The performance will showcase a broad range of styles including ballet, modern, jazz, lyrical, tap, and musical theatre dance.