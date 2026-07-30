CENTRAL PA UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL
CENTRAL PA UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL
Central PA Ukrainian Festival is a charitable event with live musical performances, traditional Ukrainian crafting workshops of rag-doll making, ribbon weaving and cross-stiching, and the children's program. One can learn how to sing like a Ukrainian, how to paint like a Ukrainian, how to speak like a Ukrainian and how to dress-up like a Ukrainian. Authentic Ukrainian food will be offered for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine via our local charitable organization Sister's Sister.
Salvation Baptist Church
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sister's Sister, Inc.
SistersSisterUkraine@gmail.com
Salvation Baptist Church
3646 W College AveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
8143213539