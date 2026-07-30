Central PA Ukrainian Festival is a charitable event with live musical performances, traditional Ukrainian crafting workshops of rag-doll making, ribbon weaving and cross-stiching, and the children's program. One can learn how to sing like a Ukrainian, how to paint like a Ukrainian, how to speak like a Ukrainian and how to dress-up like a Ukrainian. Authentic Ukrainian food will be offered for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine via our local charitable organization Sister's Sister.