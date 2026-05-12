Celebrating 50 Years of Concert Ministry

Nittany Valley Alliance Church, located at 1003 Nittany Valley Drive (Across from the Mingoville, Post office-along Rt. 64) will be holding their fiftieth choral concert on Sunday, June 14 at 10:30 AM. We invite you to visit for this very special event. We look forward to visits from old friends, and perhaps some new, too. For more info, please call the church office at 814-383-4212.