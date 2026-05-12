Celebrating 50 Years of Concert Ministry
Celebrating 50 Years of Concert Ministry
Nittany Valley Alliance Church, located at 1003 Nittany Valley Drive (Across from the Mingoville, Post office-along Rt. 64) will be holding their fiftieth choral concert on Sunday, June 14 at 10:30 AM. We invite you to visit for this very special event. We look forward to visits from old friends, and perhaps some new, too. For more info, please call the church office at 814-383-4212.
Nittany Valley Alliance Church
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Nittany Valley Alliance Church
814-383-4212
nittanyvalleyalliance@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
NVAC Choir
nvacpastor@yahoo.com
Nittany Valley Alliance Church
1003 Nittany Valley DriveMingoville, Pennsylvania 16856
814-383-4212
nvacpastor@yahoo.com