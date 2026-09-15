Carnatic Flute Concert by J. A. Jayant (presented by SIMA Penn State)

Our event is a classical Carnatic flute concert by J.A. Jayant at University Park. He will be accompanied by N.C. Bharadwaj on Mridangam, and V. Krishnakumar on Ghatam.

J.A. Jayant is a young Carnatic flute exponent performing across the globe and actively popularizing the art of Carnatic flute playing. He began training on the bamboo flute at the age of four under the guidance of his grandfather and guru, the late Flute T. S. Sankaran. Jayant is widely recognized today as a torchbearer of the Flute Mali bani in Carnatic flute music.

