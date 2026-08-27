Capture the Movement Photo Exhibit

The annual exhibit by the Camera Club is a member’s showcase featuring images based on the theme Capture The Moment. This is the 12th year that the Camera Club has exhibited. Their first show was in 2014.

The club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month, January through October. November and December, the meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month. It is a free club of photo enthusiasts.

The meetings include a talk on some aspect of photography, and also a monthly photo contest based on a theme. A favorite part of the upcoming exhibit will be a display of the winners from each monthly contest, as well as selected works from members.

The exhibit will be on display from October 8 to November 7, with an opening reception on October 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Huntingdon County Arts Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.