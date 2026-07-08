Canoe Creek State Park Campout September 18-20, 2026

The Great Canoe Creek Campout

Canoe Creek State Park, Ballfield and Parking lot near Pavilion 2

Come camping at Canoe Creek! Yes, we know, we don’t have a campground, but we want to invite people to tent or RV camp for this special camping event. For two nights we’ll invite campers to set up their tent or RV in specially designated spots. Friday night we’ll have a campfire with s’mores; Saturday will start with breakfast and then a day of programs. We’ll conclude the day with another campfire. Check out will be September 20, 2026 by 10:00 am To reserve a spot is $35.

To register, please go to the link below. For site reservation and program sign up (VERY IMPORTANT) go to confirmation email and go to link. For payment, please call or stop in the park office. (814) 695-6807

205 Canoe Creek Road Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.

50 spots on the ballfield for tents; 24 spots in the parking lots for RVs.

Tent spots are for one family unit and 1 tent per site.

RVs get no electric or water; they can only run a generator on QUIET.

Check in/set up 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Friday night; pack up and leave on Sunday 8:00 am – 10:00 am.

Cost: $35 per tent or RV spot

NO CAMPFIRES at sites

Breakfast provided at Pavilion #2 on Saturday morning 8 – 9:30 am

Beach bathrooms and showers and bathrooms near pavilion #2 will be open all night

Each Participant may choose 1 (one) program in the morning and 1 (one) program in the afternoon to attend.

Friday, Sept 18th

4:00 – 7:00 pm Check in sites

7:00 – 9:00 pm Welcome Campfire

Saturday, September 19th

8:00 – 9:30 am Breakfast provided at Pavilion #2

10:00 am – 12:00 pm Programs

12:00 – 1:00 pm Campers provide their own lunch

1:00 – 3:00 pm Programs

3:00 – 6:00 pm Campers free time

6:00 – 9:00 pm Campfire

Sunday, September 20th

8:00 – 10:00 am Check out all sites by 10:00 am

Saturday Programs 10 – 12 and 1 – 3pm

Kayak the lake: Kayakers ages 12+ are invited to join us to kayak Canoe Lake. We’ll slowly work our way around the lake to check out neat spots like creeks, inlets, the marsh, and more! Ages 12 – 18 must have parent with them. Meet at the boat rental building.

Archery: Join our NASP-certified archery instructor, as we develop the basics of archery. Learn how to shoot a bow safely and maybe pick up a new hobby. Meet in the fire rings next to the education center.

Stream Study: Wear an old pair of sneakers into Mary Ann’s Creek to explore. We’ll turn over rocks and debris to find out what lives there! Meet at the bridge over Mary Ann’s Creek flows into the lake.

Park Walk: Join the park naturalist for a walk through the park. We’ll walk through fields and forests and come back along the lake for this fun walk. Meet in the education center parking lot.

Campsite Registration - Complete one per site

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0444AEAD2FA3FFC52-64661694-canoe