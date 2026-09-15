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Candidates' Night

Candidates' Night

The League of Women Voters of Centre County (LWVCC) will host the 2026 General Election Candidates’ Night on Wednesday, September 30 at 7pm in the State College Borough Council Chambers (243 S Allen St). All candidates in these races have been invited:
PA State House District 77: Scott Conklin-D, Michelle Schelberg-R
PA State House District 82: Kirsten McTernan-R, Paul Takac-D
PA State House District 171: Kerry Benninghoff-R, John Zangari-D
US House District 15: Ray Bilger-D, and Glenn Thompson-R

The non-partisan format gives each candidate 60 seconds to answer each of six questions, with the first to answer rotating among the candidates, and 90 seconds for a closing statement. Questions are prepared from community input and issues at hand. No questions are released to candidates prior. Questions for the Candidates can be submitted to lwvcentrecounty@gmail.com or on the LWVCC Website until September 29th, or can be submitted at the event.

LWVCC registers voters, provides non-partisan candidate information in their Voters’ Guides and Candidates’ Night Forums, and many other activities working for all eligible citizens to be educated, empowered and encouraged to vote.

State College Borough Council Chamber
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Centre County
lwvcentrecounty@gmail.com
lwvcentrecounty.org

Artist Group Info

lwvcentrecounty@gmail.com
State College Borough Council Chamber
243 S Allen St,
State College, , Pennsylvania 16801