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Bushwick Mountain Boys

Bushwick Mountain Boys

Bushwick Mountain Boys was formed in 2023 to fit a rare niche: traditional Bluegrass in New York City. The band shares over 40 years of professional bluegrass experience, and features four of the northeast’s finest acoustic musicians. Having first met at jam sessions in NYC, they’ve cultivated a project that aims to present more obscure material from the Bluegrass canon, as well originals in the same aesthetic vein. Individually, each of the members possess a dynamic sense reminiscent of another era. The band features Shane McGeehan, a multi-instrumentalist from the coal region of Pennsylvania, formerly of the band Serene Green. He teamed up with Ellery Marshall, a unique banjo player from the Los Angeles area, who enjoyed an east coast stint of over 20 years. They recruited the immensely talented Bronx native Cesar Moreno on mandolin, and powerful singer Aidan Kerber to round out the group on guitar and vocals. The group can be seen playing shows throughout the country, as well as in bars and back rooms in and around New York and Pennsylvania.

3 Dots Downtown
15.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

3 Dots Downtown
(814) 954-8938‬
info@3dotsdowntown.com
www.3dotsdowntown.com

Artist Group Info

Bushwick Mountain Boys
https://www.bushwickmountainboys.com/epk
3 Dots Downtown
137 East Beaver Ave
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 954-8938‬
info@3dotsdowntown.com
https://3dotsdowntown.com