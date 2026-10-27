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Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club Snack And Chat

Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club Snack And Chat

Take a holiday break from reading an assigned killer thriller and bring a snack to share as we chat about our favorite mysteries and vote on what to read next year! Join us at the Bellefonte Library on December 17 at 6pm! No registration needed.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte