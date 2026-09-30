This November, the Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club is reading "How To Solve Your Own Murder" by Kristen Perrin.

Join us for this fun, cozy mystery about a woman who spends her entire life trying to prevent her foretold murder, only to be proven right sixty years later, when she is found dead in her sprawling country estate. Now it's up to her great-niece to catch the killer.

Join the discussion on November 19 at 6pm in the Bellefonte Library Community Room.

Limited copies available at the circulation desk. No registration necessary to attend, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/sms-sign-up