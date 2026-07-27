Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club

This September, the Bellefonte Mystery Book Club is reading the New York Times Bestseller "The Only One Left" by Riley Sager. Attend the discussion on September 17 at 6pm in the Bellefonte Library Community Room.

This Gothic chiller tells the story of a young caregiver in 1983 who is now assigned to work for a woman accused of a Lizzie Borden-like massacre decades earlier. Full of twists and turns, this is one not to be missed!

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