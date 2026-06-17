© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club

Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club

This month our book is a little different than usual - it is an historical mystery set in the picturesque Italian countryside: The Sicilian Inheritance by Jo Piazza. Join us for the discussion at the Bellefonte Library on Thursday, July 23 at 6pm.

Want to be notified the day of the event? Sign up for a text reminder: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/sms-sign-up

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte