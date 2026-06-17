Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club
Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club
This month our book is a little different than usual - it is an historical mystery set in the picturesque Italian countryside: The Sicilian Inheritance by Jo Piazza. Join us for the discussion at the Bellefonte Library on Thursday, July 23 at 6pm.
Want to be notified the day of the event? Sign up for a text reminder: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/sms-sign-up
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516