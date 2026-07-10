This month, Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club is reading the genre-defying New York Times Bestseller All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whittaker. In a small Missouri town in 1975, the abduction of 13 yr old Joseph "Patch" Macauley sparks a lifelong, globe-spanning obsession when he escapes captivity and devotes decades to searching for the mysterious unseen girl who kept him company in the darkness.

Attend the discussion on August 27 at 6pm in the Bellefonte Library Community Room.

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