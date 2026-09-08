Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club

Join us to discuss the spooky thriller, Murder Road by Simone St James at the Bellefonte Library on October 22 at 6pm! A young couple is implicated in a string of murders after picking up a mysterious hitchhiker along an old, deserted road.

No registration necessary. Limited copies available at the circulation desk.

Want to be notified on the day of the event? Sign up for a text reminder here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/sms-sign-up