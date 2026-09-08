Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club
Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club
Join us to discuss the spooky thriller, Murder Road by Simone St James at the Bellefonte Library on October 22 at 6pm! A young couple is implicated in a string of murders after picking up a mysterious hitchhiker along an old, deserted road.
No registration necessary. Limited copies available at the circulation desk.
Want to be notified on the day of the event? Sign up for a text reminder here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/sms-sign-up
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516